Bryna and Jonathan Dreyer of Austin, Texas (formerly of Germantown and Fairfax) are proud to announce the bar mitzvah of their son, Matthew Connor, on November 16th at Congregation Beth Israel in Austin, Texas. Matthew is the big brother of Rebecca, and the grandson of Marlene and Edward Chait of Rockville, and Lois and Neil Dreyer of Stamford, Connecticut.

Matthew is a 7th grader at Cedar Valley Middle School in Round Rock, Texas. He plays on his school’s football and basketball teams. For his mitzvah project, Matthew volunteered at the Round Rock Service Center distributing food to families in need.