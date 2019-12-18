Mildred Katzen, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 14. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard Katzen; devoted mother of Dr. Harvey Katzen (Barbara) and Dr. Burton Katzen (Wendy); loving sister of Arnold Seigel (Rhoda); cherished grandmother of Arlyn (Robert), Adam and Jason (Lori); and great-grandmother of Blake, Brynn, Charly, Bryce, Brady and Emery.

Donations can be made to The Bernard & Mildred Katzen Medical Education Award (gwtoday.gwu.edu/memoriam-bernard-katzen). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.