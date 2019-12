Daniel Markoff, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 14.

He was 92. Danny is survived by his wife, Geri Markoff; his three children, Jody (Steve Shapiro), Brad Markoff (Hazel) and Douglas Markoff; seven grandchildren, Arielle, Solly, Andrew, Paul, Sam, Ryan and Jake; and two great grandchildren, John and Ben.

Donations can be made to Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation or HIAS.