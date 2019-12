Elaine J. Nobleman, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 12.

She was the beloved wife of the late Eli Nobleman; devoted mother of Hazel (Alan) Schoem and Paula (Larry) Evans; and cherished grandmother of Cara Schoem, Scott (Mary) Schoem and Melissa Evans. Contributions may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.