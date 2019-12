Jean L. Pomerantz, of North Bethesda, died on Dec. 13.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Pomerantz; devoted mother of Bonnie S. Savitt (Marty) and the late Jay B. Pomerantz; loving grandmother of Dr. Joseph Savitt (Cindy), Nicole Pomerantz and the late Jennifer I. Savitt. Donations can be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.