Eve B. Robins

Eve Bailey Robins (nee Silverman), of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 8.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Robins; devoted mother of Lena Robins-Faden (Ryan), Amanda Alter (Michael) and Rachel Robins; loving sister of

Joseph Silverman (Frances); and cherished grandmother of Naomi, Abigail, Adam, Emily, Anna and Isabelle.

Contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Naomi & Leroy Robins Medical Emergency Fund at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.