Susan Slan, of Foxhill, died on Dec. 14.

She is predeceased by her husband, Allen Slan; parents, Russell and Fannie Albert; and brothers, Charles and Alfred Albert.

She is survived by her children, Robin Slan Hoffman (Tom), Carol Slan Sheppard

(Jim) and David Slan (Arlene); and grandchildren, Pamela Sheppard, Allison

Hoffman, Stacey Sheppard, Erica Slan, Dr. Aaron Slan (Dr. Kelsey Collins), Julia

Hoffman and Jennifer Sheppard.

Cookie is also survived by loving extended family and friends as well as her caring and devoted caregiver, Amelie Satche.

A native Washingtonian, Cookie lovingly raised her children with Allen in Bethesda. After retirement, they traveled extensively around the world. For many years, they spent summers on their boat on the Chesapeake and winters in Hilton Head Island. Donations may be made to JSSA Hospice or Montgomery County Humane Society.