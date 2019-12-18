Rita Jo Sultan (nee Dunn), of Silver Spring, passed away on Dec. 9. She was 81.

She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Sultan; siblings Carolyn

Householder, Gentry Dunn, Dan Dunn and Pamela Dunn; and parents, Blyss and Owen Dunn.

She is survived by her daughter, Ilana Sultan (Ronald Reisler); stepson, Jeffrey Sultan (Joan Sparks); siblings Marianne Wofford and Mike Dunn; sisters-in-law,

Chana (Boruch) Bongart, Charlotte (late Sam) Sultan and Sue Dunn; and

grandchildren, Ateret, Yardena and Tekoa Sultan-Reisler. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements by Sol Levinson

& Bros.