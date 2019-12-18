Samuel Tucker, of Potomac, died on Dec. 14.

He was the beloved husband of Debby (Cohen) Tucker; devoted father to Seth Tucker and Jennifer Shopsin (Matthew); son of Geraldine Tucker; brother of David Tucker (Joanne), Neil Tucker (Laura) and Steven Tucker (Diana); devoted uncle to Robert Tucker (Alicia), Matt Tucker (Abby), Michael, Molly, Will and Jonathan Tucker, Aaron Cohen (Katie), Ben Cohen, Yael White (Ben) and Elana Pesah (Yakov); and loving

grandfather to Rachel Shopsin.

His father, Stanley Tucker, predeceased him in 2000.

Born in Baltimore on Dec. 26, 1948, Sam graduated from the University of Maryland and had a long career as an accountant and in real estate finance. Contributions can be made to JSSA or a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.