Efforts to assist family of car crash victim underway

A GoFundMe page is among several efforts underway to support the family of Eyal Haddad, the Rockville teen who was struck by a car on Dec. 13.

The 17-year-old, a senior at Walter Johnson High school, suffered a serious head injury while he was crossing Montrose Road to get to his bus. He had surgery on Tuesday and is in the ICU, but his condition is stable, according to an email sent Friday by Moshe Ben-Lev, education director of B’nai Israel Congregation, to members.

The GoFundMe page, started on Dec. 19 has already raised more than $40,000 of an $118,000 goal. More than 500 people donated to the campaign as of Friday afternoon.

The organizers have identified themselves as friends of the family.

“As a community, we all want to offer a support system and therefore we decided to open this route of financial support for members of the community that are asking to take part in Eyal’s recovery. It is very early to assess the exact needs and expenses at this time. However, the implications of this crisis on the family members fighting for Eyal, will have major impact on the family,” the organizers wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Several of Eyal’s friends founded a Facebook page, “A Mitzvah for Eyal.” One of the friends, who only wanted to be identified as Eitan, told WJW that they wanted to “create a movement” and have people pledge to add a mitzvah they wouldn’t normally do in honor of his recovery. The group also organizes a tehilim list, so people say psalms in his honor.

“We understand that his vital signs are stable with some encouraging indications for possible recovery,” Ben-Lev wrote. “Eyal and his family have a long journey ahead of them.”

