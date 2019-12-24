Lily Weinberg, daughter of Stacey and Aaron Weinberg, will be called to the Torah as a bat mitzvah on Dec. 28 at B’nai Shalom of Olney.

Lily, a seventh grader at Rosa Parks Middle School, is an avid horseback rider and has competed in many shows in the area. She also enjoys riding her bike, running, crocheting and training her beloved dog, Hera.

For her mitzvah project, Lily crocheted animals and dolls for patients at the Children’s Inn at NIH.

Joining with Lily in her celebration will be her brothers, Jacob, a ninth grader at Sherwood High School, and Zach, a fifth grader at Olney Elementary, as well as her grandparents, Elaine Weinberg of Kissimmee, Fla., and Arnold and Susan Sherman of Sykesville, Md.