Leon Greene, of Fairfax, died on Dec. 19. He was 91.

Lee was born on March 11, 1928, in Waltham, Mass., to Benjamin and

Sarah Greene. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in journalism.

His career as a writer and editor spanned publications including Time Life Books and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), where he was editor of their publication, Principal. Lee also authored two sports books: “The Johnny Unitas Story” (Putnam Publishing) and “The Baseball Life of Willie Mays” (Scholastic Publishing).

Lee is survived by his sibling, Miriam G. Bernstein; his children, Howard D. Greene, Robert C. “Bob” Greene, Elizabeth “Liz” Greene Westendorf and stepdaughter, Nora Zanger; his seven grandchildren, Ellie Greene Matlock Jr., Jesse Greene, Coby Greene, Jamie Greene, Jackson Greene, Lauren Westendorf and Thomas Westendorf.

Lee is preceded in death by his first wife, Lenore Miller Greene, and his second wife, Brenda Zanger Greene.

Contributions may be made to the Inova CICU, fund #465, Inova Health Foundation, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Ste. 200-E, Falls Church, VA 22042 or foundation.inova.org.