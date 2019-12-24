Shirley Scher Jacobs, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 19.

Shirley was an active supporter, volunteer, and often board member of several local non-profits. A partial list includes: Common Cause, Washington Hospital Center, James Renwick

Alliance, N Street Village, The Kennedy Center, Special Olympics Montgomery, VisArts, The Jewish Museum. She raised funds for a pilot housing project, Main Street Connect.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Marshall E. Jacobs.

She is survived by her children, Larry Jacobs and Randi Jacobs; and her two grandchildren, Skyler and Spencer.

Contributions can be made to MainstreetConnect.org.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.