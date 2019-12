Nicholas Nehemia Kittrie, of Washington, died on Dec. 9. He was 93.

He was a legal scholar, author and a pioneer of legal education. He was a professor of law at American University. He earned his doctorate at Georgetown University.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Yudovich Kittrie; his children, Orde, Norda and Zachary; and his grandchildren, Ari, Gabriella, Julian, Jordan, Theodore and Truman.