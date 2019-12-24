Helene Irma Swirsky, of Lafayette, Calif., died on Dec. 14.

Helene was born on May 7, 1929, and was raised in Syracuse, N.Y. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Samuel J. Swirsky, and her parents, Dora and Jim Berman.

Helene is survived by her two devoted daughters, Amy (Steve) Wollins, of Rockville, and Ellie (Jeff) Kann; her four cherished grandchildren, Michael (Rose) Wollins and Elissa Wollins, and David and Jacqueline Kann; and nieces Brenda Friedler and Rhoda Hershatter.

Donations can be made to Hospice of the East Bay or a charity of choice.