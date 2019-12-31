Holocaust survivor dies after being dropped on way to White House Chanukah party

Rosalee Glass, a Holocaust survivor recognized by President Donald Trump during the White House Chanukah party, has died following injuries sustained during travel to Washington.

Glass died in Los Angeles on Dec. 14 of a blood clot to her heart. She was three weeks shy of her 103rd birthday.

She was accidentally dropped while being transported in a wheelchair to a plane in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, on her way to Washington for the White House event, her daughter Lillian Glass said in a post on Facebook. Her arm was injured in the fall and swelled up, but a doctor cleared her to fly to Washington the next day.

“We are profoundly honored to be joined this afternoon by Rosalee Glass, a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, the darkest chapter of human history,” Trump said at the Dec. 11 Chanukah party. “After the war, Rosalee came to America and started a drapery manufacturing business. Now she has written a book, starred in an award-winning film and is going strong at the age of 102.

“Where is Rosalee? Where is — hi. You’re looking good,” he continued. “Thank you, Rosalee. Thank you for being here. It’s an honor. And you do — you really fill our hearts with open joy, Rosalee. In honor of Rosalee and the millions of Jews who suffered

unthinkable persecution, we renew our pledge now and always: Never again. Never again.”

Glass and her daughter took a photo with Trump at the White House.

Born Raisla Talerman in 1917 in Warsaw, Poland, Glass started making men’s shirts in her teens. She married her husband at the age of 18, and after a confrontation with a Nazi soldier they escaped to a Russian-controlled part of Poland. Later they were arrested and sent to a prison camp in Siberia. Their young son Elias died in the camps, as did a

daughter, Perla.

A son, Manny, survived, and after the war they were sent to a displaced persons camp in Germany. The family immigrated to Miami in 1951.

She was predeceased by her husband, Abraham, and her son.

—JTA News and Features