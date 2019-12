Arnold J. Haiman, of Fairfax, died on Dec. 24.

Arnie was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to Hattie and Philip Haiman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Regina; their son, David (Marta); their daughter, Deborah; their three grandchildren, Inti, Judah and Millie; and his brother, Mark (Cheryl). Contributions may be made to the ALS Association (alsa.org)