Beatrice Kleinman

Beatrice Klienman, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 23. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Kleinman; devoted mother of Marilyn K. Margolis (Mitch), Bradford A. Kleinman (Sharon) and Robert J. Kleinman (Rebekah); loving grandmother of Nikki, Paul, Michael, Stacey, Natalie and Olivia; and cherished great-grandmother of Jessie, Matthew, Andrea, Addi, Gavin, Phillip, Madeline and Maher. Donations can be made to JSSA Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

