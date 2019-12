Carol Rosen Lerner, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 27.

She was the beloved wife of I. Jack Lerner; devoted mother of Daniel (Danielle) and Paul (Michelle Fellner) Lerner; loving grandmother of Baruch (Shira), Elyashiv (Rotem), Tahel, Etan and Noam Lerner; cherished great-grandmother of Shaked and Maayan Lerner; and dear sister-in-law of Robert Landsman and Margaret Lerner.