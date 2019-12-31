Jay Gary Prensky, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 23. He was 66 years old. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, completed his medical residency at University of Wisconsin-Madison and his medical fellowship at Duke University.

Jay spent the bulk of his career as a partner at Pennsylvania Retina Specialists

in Camp Hill, Pa. He was an avid cyclist, pedaling thousands of miles each year even after suffering significant injuries.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Harpt); his children, Colin and Mia; parents, Bernard (Buddy) and Rhona; brother, David; and sister, Gail.

Contributions can be to the Jay Prensky, MD Memorial Fund:judischekulturbund.wedid.it/campaigns/7147