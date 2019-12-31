Robert Neil Rosencrans

Robert Neil Rosecrans, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 20.

Robbie was the beloved son of Bob and Heather Rosecrans; devoted brother of Peter Rosecrans; brother-in-law of Ashley Rosecrans; grandson of Diane Stevenson and the late Adm. Neil Stevenson (Navy), the late Col. Robert Rosecrans (Marine Corps) and the late Lenore Rosecrans; nephew of Alex and Brenda Rosecrans, Paul and Holly Hankins, and David and Heidi Tanguay; and cousin to Austin Rosecrans, Taylor Rosecrans, Bradley Rosecrans, Amy Callear, Sarah Tanguay, Scott Tanguay, Keith Hankins, Ian Hankins and Annie Hankins.

Robbie was a graduate of Thomas Wootton High School and the University of Maryland. He was an accomplished athlete, earning honors in baseball and football at Wootton. Robbie spent his career in marketing and customer Service.

Contributions may be made to the Devon C. Rubenstein Foundation (dcrfinc.org).