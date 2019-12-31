Joseph Sitrick, of Washington, died on Dec. 24.

He was born in 1921 in Moline, Iowa, to David and Gertrude Sitrick; he was raised in Davenport, Iowa. Joe was awarded a four-year scholarship at the University of Iowa. He enlisted in the Navy V-7 program, which allowed him to graduate and then enter naval service. He was assigned to the Pacific Theater as communications officer for a flotilla of LST’s.

After World War II, Joe was assigned in Washington, as deputy officer in charge and production director of AFRS. He met and fell in love with Gerry Brown, a D.C.-area native. Their marriage lasted for 53 years, until Gerry succumbed to cancer in 1999.

Joe worked for NBC News in Washington, Broadcasting Magazine, Voice of America, the State Department, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and as chief of staff and assistant chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The rest of his career was with Blackburn and Company. He served on several Boards of Directors and supported the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach, the Donna Klein Academy, Jewish Family Services, AIPAC, the University of Iowa, and Palm Beach Dramaworks.

Joe is preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and Sheldon.

He is survived by his children, Claudia and Don Mitchell, Deborah Claxton, and Robert and Mary Beth Sitrick; stepchildren, Don and Susan Schepps, Jon and Carol Schepps, and Diane Leiber; grandchildren, Glenn and Tasha Glazer, Katie Mitchell, Rita Turner, Emma and Olivia Sitrick, Doug Lieber, Becca, Adam, and Abbie Schepps, Cameron Tippin, Daniel Holloway; and great-grandchildren, Jude and Gwen Glazer and Julian Turner.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to his cherished companion and caretaker, Phyllis Sharpe.

Contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (trustbridgefoundation.org).