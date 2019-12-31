Regina Spiegel (nee Goodman), of Columbia, died on Dec. 27.

She was 93. She is survived by her loving children, Brenda Fishbein, Karen Spiegel (Jonathan Rothschild) and Amy Spiegel (Neal Payton); grandchildren, Aaron Fishbein (Meera George), Adrienne Fishbein, Allison Fishbein, Isaac (Tanya Miller) Rothschild, Nathan (Jenny) Rothschild, Molly Rothschild, Max, Asher and Micah Payton; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Mace, Zev, Ezra and Ruby Rothschild. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Samuel Spiegel, and son-in-law, Alan Fishbein.

Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.