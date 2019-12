Willard Wishnow, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 24.

He was the loving husband of 66 years to the late Aileen Wishnow; devoted father of Steve (Sue) and Shelley (Harry); grandfather of Samantha (Corey), David and Brandon; and great-grandfather of Noah.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Children’s National Medical Center of the District of Columbia (childrensnational.org).