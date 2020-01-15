Goodstein-Kelly

Emily Goodstein and Ron Kelly got married on October 27, 2019. Their wedding was a quirky blend of Tex-Mex, social media coverage, Prince quotes, and Jewish tradition. The social media coverage can be easily found by searching #GuacDowntheAisle on Facebook and Instagram or visiting guacdowntheaisle.com.

A selection of press photos by Tosha Francis can be found here.

The Washington, DC residents set out to focus on three important things as they tied the knot: lots of fun, good music, and their favorite foods.

The wedding celebration took place at Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex fast casual concept originating in Austin, TX. Although the restaurant doesn’t ever host large, private events, the company was willing to bend their rules for Goodstein and Kelly, regular customers of the Rockville, MD location.

Ron and Emily worked with Vela Events to coordinate with Chuy’s and transform this strip mall family favorite into a colorful and festive wedding reception venue. Tables were rented, menus were set, and the Chuy’s team worked through the night (literally) to prepare the venue for the couple’s 220 guests.

The couple and their friends sipped swirl margaritas, and guests were charmed by the“nacho car” — tortilla chips and nacho toppings served out of the hood of a 50s Caddilac in the lobby. Music was provided by Paul Vivari, aDC-based DJ specializing in spinning motown and soul on vinyl. Borrowing from a Pennsylvania and Ohio tradition, Ron and Emily asked friends to populate an opulent cookie table with their favorite cookies which was a guest favorite and also served as the party favor. The wedding cake was a classic grocery store sheet cake provided by Wegman’s — a nod to the groom’s Western New York roots.

“The staff at Chuy’s worked tirelessly to pull off this reception and we loved collaborating with them,” says Vered Asta of Vela Events, lead coordinator for #guacdowntheaisle.

Since Chuy’s was the driving factor behind all the wedding decisions, the ceremony location was chosen for its proximity to the restaurant. The Canopy Hotel served as the ceremony spot — as well as the perfect location for out of town guests to stay and for Goodstein and Kelly’s posed photo session with photographer Tosha Francis. Nothing says “wedded bliss” like a bride and groom posed in front of the Pike and Rose UNIQLO signs.

The setting for Emily and Ron’s Jewish wedding was a chuppah filled with plants, curated and constructed by Rewild. The ceremony was expertly officiated by Sixth & I Synagoge’s Rabbi Shira Stutman. The bride and groom chose to update the traditional Jewish ceremony by creating a 90s style wedding ‘zine to walk guests through what to expect. Rings were made by local DC jewelry designer Mallory Shelter. Mid-ceremony, all guests were asked to fill out an advocacy action provided by Moms Demand Action centering around stricter gun laws.

“You can’t get 220 people together and NOT have them participate in some sort of social justice action,” said Goodstein. The letters will be mailed to corresponding elected officials in the coming weeks.

The ceremony was bookended by unusual but festive wedding choices — the bride’s nieces walked down the aisle distributing black and white cookies to guests before the ceremony started. The couple got dressed together the morning of the wedding, the bride in a leopard bolero jacket, gold Birkenstock sandals and a Rebecca Schoneveld gown. The two walked (or Guaced) down the aisle — together — to Prince’s Take Me With U. Once the glass was smashed, local DC brass band, The Bumper Jacksons, started a second line style parade featuring Hava Negilah and other highly danceable songs.

“I can’t imagine a better day. We are so lucky to have pulled off our dream wedding,” Kelly says.