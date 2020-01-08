Nelson Deckelbaum, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 27. Born and raised in Washington,

Nelson Deckelbaum, a graduate of Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law Center, practiced law in the metropolitan area as a premier bankruptcy, commercial and civil litigator for more than 65 years.

He was the beloved husband of Louann (Jacobs) Deckelbaum; devoted father of David Deckelbaum and Todd (Holly) Deckelbaum; brother of Mildred Kipperman; and grandfather to Kyle (Katelyn) Deckelbaum and Paige Deckelbaum (Steve Girson).

Contributions may be made to The Gildenhorn Institute for Bone and Joint Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital, 5255 Loughboro Road NW, Washington, DC 20016.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.