Adam M. Dickler, of Hagerstown, died on Jan. 3. He was the devoted son of

Elliott and Phyllis Dickler; beloved brother of Anne (James) Ackerman and Andrew

(Jessica) Dickler; and cherished uncle of Melanie, Elizabeth and Amy Ackerman and Louis and Solomon Dickler.

Contributions may be made to Waystation, P.O. Box 3826, Frederick, MD 21705, Attn: Lindsay Ford.