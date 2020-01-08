Caroline Ruelf Fierst, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 30. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Fierst; loving mother of Joan (Bernard) White and Barry (Karen) Fierst; dear grandmother of Simma (Shelley) Weiss, Miriam (Salomon) Banarer, Chaim (Katie) White, Eyal (Lesley) and Shai (Paola) Fierst; and cherished great-grandmother of Yosef, Ephraim, Mordechai, Nechama, Esther, Moshe, Devora, Matan, Shoshana, Nachman, Noam, Orli, Bentzi, Aviva, Eitan and Alma.

Contributions may be made to Hadassah or The Jewish National Fund