Selma D. Jager (nee Levin), of Bowie, died on Dec. 29. She was 83.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gilbert Jager, and her parents, Harry and Sylvia Levin. She is survived by her children, Jaye (Herbert) Saylor, Cindy Jager and David (Lori) Jager; her brother, Melvin (Phyllis) Levin; and her grandchildren, James (Carson) Jager, Melanie Hanna, Heather Hanna, Gabriella Jager and John Jager.

A proud resident of Bowie for 58 years, she was a founding member of Temple Solel.

Contributions may be made to Temple Solel, 2901 Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD 20716 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979

Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.