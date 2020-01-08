Marion Kraskin

Marion A. Kraskin, of Washington, died on Jan. 1. She was 91.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Kraskin; devoted mother of Stephen G. Kraskin (Sara Dunham) and Dr. Jeffrey L. Kraskin (Thomas Smith); loving grandmother of Michael Kraskin (JoAnna McFadden); and cherished great-grandmother of Elijah, Cabel and Calder.

Mrs. Kraskin, a third-generation Washingtonian, was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, and was awarded a PhT in 1950 by the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Throughout her lifetime she was devoted to her family and to the practice of optometry. She continued to work in the family optometric office as both a visual training therapist and the office manager until mid-July 2019.

She continued to serve the optometric community with the ongoing financial underwriting of the annual Kraskin Invitational Skeffington Symposium. Until recently, she was active in local affairs, serving as a precinct delegate to the Ward 3 Democratic Committee.

Contributions can be made to Wilma’s Little People’s School, Jacksonville University, 2800 University Blvd. N. Jacksonville, FL 32211 or at www.ju.edu/give (designation — Wilma’s Little People’s School).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.