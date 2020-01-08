William Lemer, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 31.

He was the beloved husband of Miriam (Mickey) Lemer; devoted father of Eric (Sabrina), Keith (Stephanie) and Jodi Moraru (Eldad); cherished “PopPop” to Alexandra and Vanessa Lemer, Jordyn, Lauren and Austin Lemer, and Eli and Talia Moraru; loving brother of Gary Lemer (Mary Ann); brother-in-law of Wilma and Stuart Bernstein and Suellen and the late Melvyn Estrin; and caring uncle to his nieces, nephews and their children.

Born in Paterson, N.J. on Jan. 24, 1941, to Evelyn and Moe Lemer, Bill was a proud transplanted Washingtonian. He moved to the city the day after he graduated high school to begin college at American University.

Bill started Lemer Advertising, owned a local radio station, launched multiple retail ventures and was also involved in real estate development.

Donations may be made to Children’s National Hospital Foundation (in honor of William Lemer; Attn: Shelby Tudor, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 650, Silver Spring, MD 20910; studor@childrensnational.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.