Karen Lynn Lipsy, of Rockville, died on Jan. 3.

She was the beloved wife of Barry Lipsy; devoted mother of Rachel and Shaina Lipsy; loving sister of Steven and Ronald Goldstein; dear daughter of the late Louis and the late Selma Ivins Goldstein; and daughter-in-law of Estelle and the late Clement Lipsy.

Contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation or the Neuroendocrine

Tumor Research Foundation.