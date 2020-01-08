Carol Meiselman, of Alexandria, died on Jan. 12. She was 90. She was born Carol Ruth Levine on August 28, 1929, in Albany, N.Y., to the late Lillian and Jack Levine. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Eugene Jacobs; her late husband, Sumner Meiselman; and her soulmate, Harold Ifshin.

She was a committed volunteer, giving time to many organizations, including a local Brownie troop and sisterhood gift shop. But she was most proud of her lengthy volunteer service to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.