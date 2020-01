Monroe Sandberg, of Columbia, died on Dec. 23.

He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two sons, Drew (Christine) Sandberg and Brian Sandberg; his daughter, Marnee (Albert) Bloomfield; his sister, Eryl (Bob) Cox; and his grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Korobkin, Victoria Weaver, Tori Waldron, Seth Sandberg, Riley Sandberg, Max Bloomfield, Daniel Bloomfield and Joseph Bloomfield.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.