Jack Serber, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 1.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 79 years, Shirley; his children, Pat (Arthur) Neustadt, Peter (Patricia Friedman) and Bob (Suzan Pierce); grandchildren, Laurie (Stephen) Gilbertson, Michael (Etsuko), Jill, Dan (Michelle), Julia (Brett) Johnston, Michelle and Marc; and nine great-grandchildren.