Kenneth Michael Sheers, of McLean, died on Jan. 3. He was 61.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Sinclair Sheers (nee Adams); daughters, Eleanor Rose Sheers and Mary Grace Sheers; and brother, John Sheers. Kenneth was

predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gloria Sheers; and brother, Robert Sheers.

Contributions may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.