Murray Smith, of Alexandria, died on Dec. 25.

He was the beloved husband of Marcia Eleni Smith; devoted father of Alexander and David Smith; and loving grandfather of Camilla Smith.

Murray began taking flying lessons at age 14 while working at the Waukegan airport. He pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Illinois. After a stint at the Leo Burnett Ad Agency, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a technical journalist.

In 1967, Murray combined his passion for aviation, writing and sketching, and created Professional Pilot magazine. Pro Pilot still self-publishes today. Contributions

can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.