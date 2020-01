John H. Rosenthal, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 15.

He was the beloved husband of Susan G. Rosenthal; devoted father of Michael (Leah) Rosenthal, Joseph Dorene) Rosenthal and Miriam (Michael Phillips) Rosenthal; and cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Jonathan, Benjamin, Helen, Emily, Samuel and Abigail. Contributions in his memory may be made to JSSA or to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County.