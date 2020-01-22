Joan B. Roth

Joab Blanken Roth, of Potomac, died on Jan. 8.

She was married to her husband, Paul, for 44 years until his death in 1999. She is survived by her children. Sandra Roth (Mary Vaskas), Richard Roth (Linda) and Daniel Roth; siblings, Diane Mesirow and Bill Blanken; sisters-in-law. Shirlee Blanken and Charlotte Wolfe; grandchildren. Jake, Michael and Jennifer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was a lifelong resident of the Washington area and a graduate of George Washington University. After working for the United States Department of Agriculture and raising her family, she played an active role in the management of Roth Theatres and Roth Companies. An enthusiastic gardener and reader, she enjoyed world travel and was an avid patron of the arts in the

Washington area.

