Shirley Rubin, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 10.

She was the daughter of the late Jennie and William Scher; and dear sister of the late Dolores Robin. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Rubin; devoted mother of Susan (Louis) Fernheimer, Nyna (Kenneth) Goldberg and Ronald Scher (Joyce Cohen); loving grandmother of Janice (Jim) Ridolfo, Diane Fernheimer, Michele (Gary) El-Gamil, Evan (Caitlin) and Stefani Scher; and cherished great-grandmother of Lior Ridolfo and Zachary and Gavin El-Gamil.

Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House or to the American Heart Association.