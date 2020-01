Shirley Simon, of Washington, died on Jan. 16. She was 100.

She was the beloved wife of the late Cyril Simon; devoted mother of Judith (Fred) Horowitz and Gail Simon Kearney; loving grandmother of Melinda (Mike) Gardiner, Craig (Ursula) Horowitz and Marjorie (Robert) Bonner; and cherished great-grandmother of Jessica, David, Ajay, Alina, Oliver and Eleanor.

Contributions may be made to IONA Senior Services or to the Lisner Louise Dickson Hurt Home.