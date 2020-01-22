Dana Elaine Sitnick, of McLean, died on Jan. 8.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1944, in Tampa, Fla., to Anita and Moe Katz. She was a 1966 graduate of Brandeis University with a degree in Sociology. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Robert Sitnick, in Waltham, Mass.

Dana had a long and distinguished career in human resources and retired as a senior executive with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in 2004. Her 37-year career spanned multiple federal agencies, most notably GSA and OPM. Dana was an avid suvpporter of the arts, a huge Washington Capitals Fan and season ticket holder since their inaugural season in 1974.

In addition to her devoted husband, Dana is survived by her cousins, Barbara (Bruce) Feldacker, Scott Bormaster, Judy Bormaster Hart and Don Bormaster; her brother-in-law, Alan Sitnick; nephews, Ron (Beth), Len (Kirsten) and Ken (Dora) Sitnick; great-nephews, Ben and Daniel; great-niece, Noï; and extended family members Beverly and Tim Trushel. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Charlotte Katz.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org.)