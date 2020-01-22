Selma P. Tannenwald

Selma “Pete” Tannenwald, of Washington, died on Jan. 12. She was 104.

Born to Louis and Eva Peterfreund, she graduated from Goucher College and was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Theodore Tannenwald Jr., who served as chief judge of the U.S. Tax Court and chairman of the board of Hebrew Union College.

They were founding members of Temple Sinai in Washington. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Carol) and Robert; grandsons, Alan, Jonathan and David; and her loving caregiver, Emelia Manso Rivera. Contributions may be made to the Tannenwald Foundation for Excellence in Tax Scholarship, Hebrew Union College or Temple Sinai.