Miriam Belle Terlitzky, of Arlington, died on Jan. 15.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Terlitzky; loving mother of Gerald (Silvia) and Stephen (Robbee Fain) Terlitzky, sister-in-law of Danny Blank, dear grandmother of Jason (Stephanie) and Andrew Terlitzky.

Contributions may be made to Beth El Hebrew Congregation.