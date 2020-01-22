1 of 6
Photos by Lloyd Wolf
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday was a busy one for some 200 members of Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria. They teamed up with Alfred Street Baptist Church to prepare 20,000 packets of food for the needy.
Several shifts of workers were needed to make enough meals that could feed one person for nearly two years.
The event was a very inspiring event for all of us who participated. Half of the people who participated were from Alfred Street Baptist Church, an historic African American church who Agudas Achim has been partnering with for several years. Yet Washington Jewish Week chose to show no pictures in which our partners were featured. Surely if you wish to accurately report on this event which took place on the day we honor Dr. King’s legacy, WJW could choose pictures that more appropriately represented the day.