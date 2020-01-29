Miriam ‘Mim’ Rubin Anders

Miriam Rubin Anders, of Washington, died on Jan. 18.

Mim was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Washington. She was the beloved wife of Theodore (Ted) H. Anders, M.D., who preceded her in death.

She treasured time with family and was devoted to her children Patricia, Jeffrey (Doris), Steven (Elisa) and Lisa (Mark); grandchildren, Melissa, Julie, Michael, Brett, Jenna, David, Lauren, Jacqui, Jodi and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren.

She attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and graduated from Sidwell Friends in 1951 and the University of Rochester in 1955. She taught in the Montgomery County Public Schools for more than 40 years as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher and then as a teacher of English for speakers of other languages. She cared for and rode horses from the age of 5 until her late 70s.

Contributions may be made to Hadassah.