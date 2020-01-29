Michael Dick, of Annandale, died on Jan. 15. He was 76.

He was the staff attorney at National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Labor Relations Authority, and was on the counsel for Bowl America.Michael was active in the Jewish

community. He was president of the Arlington Fairfax Jewish Congregation, was a member and treasurer of the United Jewish Appeal Foundation. He also coached soccer, baseball and basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Dr. Jeffrey Dick (Chavie), Hillary Press (Michael), Bradley Dick (Kimberley); his brother, Brett; his sister, Pam (Dick) Turetsky; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.