Stanley A. Forster, of Washington, died on Jan. 27.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dena Forster; sons, Louis Forster and Henry Forster (Kelly); daughter Susan Kellher; grandchildren, Samantha (Mark), Brendan, Jessica (Noel), Kevin (Sarah), David (Mimi), Madison, Cara, Julia, Ben and Cyrus; and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Ethan and Gordon. He was predeceased by his daughter Molly Forster.

Dr. Forster was born in Washington and attended St. Alban’s High School, Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Forster served in the U.S. Public Health Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he taught in the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and was director of the Cancer Detection Clinic. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Washington area for 45 years, where he served as chairman of the Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology at Prince Georges General Hospital.

He served in many civic organizations including as president of his synagogue and president of his Volkssport Club. Upon retirement, Dr. Forster volunteered at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and the Mercy Clinic.