Thelma Weinreb Galkin, of Washington, died on Jan. 25. She was 88.

She had suffered for many years with Alzheimer’s disease and more recently with other health issues. Thelma was born in Brooklyn, but lived most of her life in Greater Washington.

She worked as a neuropsychologist for a research lab at the National Institutes of Health from the time she graduated college until she retired from the government. She then continued with her work for several more years as an independent contractor.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Michael), Bob (Arlene) and Laura (Scott); and her seven wonderful grandchildren, Josh, Trevor, Evan, Kyle, Nick, Curtis and Chloe.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Fund, 17901 Hunting Bow Circle #102, Lutz, FL 33558. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.