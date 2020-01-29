George Liss, of Boca Raton, died on Jan. 23.

He was the loving son of Sophie and Max Liss, both of blessed memory; the beloved husband of Esther Liss; devoted father of Marvin (Julie) Liss, Sharon (Marty) Kobrin and Elliot (Sandy) Liss; dear brother of Burton D. (Carolyn) Liss, the late Benjamin Liss, Rose Shufeld, Louis Liss, Abe Liss, Gertrude Frankel, Sidney Liss and Philip Liss; and cherished grandfather of Sydney, Stephanie, Jeremy, Jared, Alexa, Drew, Morgan, Dylan, Cooper and Charley.

Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Metro DC Chapter or to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Fla.